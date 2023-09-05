3 Guardians Who Won't Be Back after 2023 Season Collapse
These guys will be playing elsewhere before long.
By Tyler Maher
2. Myles Straw
The Guardians still have Myles Straw under team control through at least 2026, but the time has come to move on after back-to-back disappointing seasons.
Straw looked like a great pickup for Cleveland when he was traded by the Astros midway through the 2021 season, but his offense has cratered over the last two years. Since the beginning of 2022, he's slashing just .228/.295/.284 with only 1 home run in 280 games.
Those numbers would be unacceptable at any position, but for an outfielder they are simply incomprehensible. They're also a big reason why we're on the outside looking in for the playoffs.
Straw still offers some value in the field and on the bases, but he's clearly not an everyday player. The Guardians need to trade him this winter and replace him in the lineup with someone who can actually hit, because they can't afford to have center field be a black hole in their batting order next year.
Cleveland's given Straw plenty of chances, but enough is enough.