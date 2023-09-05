3 Guardians Who Won't Be Back after 2023 Season Collapse
These guys will be playing elsewhere before long.
By Tyler Maher
3. Kole Calhoun
When Josh Naylor and Tyler Freeman went down with injuries in early August, the Guardians responded by scooping up Kole Calhoun from the Dodgers.
The hope was that Calhoun would be able to provide an offensive boost down the stretch, but that hasn't really happened. The 35-year-old veteran has been predictably middling, batting .250/.33/.402 with 3 home runs and 20 strikeouts in 24 games. He's really faded over the last few weeks as well, slashing just .186/.294/.326 over his last 11 games.
That's not bad, but it's hard to see Cleveland keeping Calhoun around next year. He was clearly a short-term fill-in and hasn't done enough to merit a new contract for 2024. The journeyman outfielder also doesn't fit on the Guardians' roster, especially since the team should be giving at-bats to younger players who have a future with the organization.
Calhoun only has a .630 OPS in 200 games since the beginning of 2021, too, so it's hard to feel confident about his production going forward based on his recent track record.
