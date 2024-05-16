3 Head Coaches the Cavaliers Should Hire With Latest JB Bickerstaff Rumors
By Cem Yolbulan
Despite putting up a respectable fight against the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers bowed out in the second round of the playoffs, putting a lot of people's futures with the organization in jeopardy. One of those names is head coach JB Bickerstaff.
JB Bickerstaff is not entirely at fault. The Cavs who were without Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Dean Wade for either most or all of the series, were overmatched by the Celtics. There probably wasn't much Bickerstaff could have done to lead the short-handed Cavs to victory.
However, it's not like the 45-year-old head coach is irreplaceable. The first-round exit to the Knicks in the 2023 Playoffs was disappointing and the team never looked like true championship contenders at any point in his tenure.
Therefore, it would be understandable if the Cavaliers' top brass decided to move on from Bickerstaff for a fresh voice in the locker room. Here are three head coach candidates Cleveland should consider after Bickerstaff.
1. Frank Vogel
Vogel's time with the Phoenix Suns came to a premature end after they got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. The 50-year-old is still a very solid coach who deserves another chance.
Frank Vogel previously coached the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic before leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in 2020. The following two seasons in Los Angeles didn't go according to plan as the team had to deal with the poor fit of Russell Westbrook and constant injuries to its stars.
The end of his Lakers tenure and his lone season in Phoenix caused Vogel's stock to plummet but he has the rare combination of experience and upside. He has consistently put together excellent defensive groups and got his teams to play with effort and discipline. Considering that the Cavs are a defensive-minded team with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen as the anchors of the defense, Vogel would be a good fit.