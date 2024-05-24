3 Head Coaches Cavs Should Target to Replace JB Bickerstaff
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Frank Vogel
This is the least risky direction the Cleveland Cavaliers can go. Frank Vogel is arguably the most established head coach on the market and he would be a solid fit in Cleveland.
Vogel was fired by the Phoenix Suns earlier this month after getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. He certainly didn't cover himself in glory in his only season there but the Suns were clearly an ill-fitting roster without a point guard or a center.
His previous stints were more successful. Having won the NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020, Vogel has consistently put together elite defenses in every team he coached.
Vogel first burst onto the scene with the Indiana Pacers. He coached the Paul George-led teams to two straight conference finals and turned the Pacers into perennial Eastern Conference contenders. Those teams regularly had strong defensive identities, anchored by the interior presence of Roy Hibbert.
He carried on that defensive identity to the Orlando Magic and the Lakers, where he won the title on the back of Anthony Davis-led defenses. He should be able to replicate that success in Cleveland with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, assuming he is still on the team next season.
If the Cavs are taking the next step, it will be on the shoulders of successful defenses. Vogel has shown time and time again that he is capable of building such defensive groups. He is undoubtedly worth consideration.