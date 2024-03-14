3 Low-Cost Playmakers the Browns Should Target in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns still have holes to fill on offense now that free agency is underway. Here are three low-cost playmakers they can still sign to fill those voids.
Browns Should Target WR Hunter Renfrow in Free Agency
If the Browns want to add another experienced wide receiver to the mix, Hunter Renfrow could be their guy. The veteran playmaker was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday to free up a ton of cap space.
Renfrow could use a fresh start after back-to-back dud campaigns in Sin City. After a 2021 Pro Bowl campaign that saw him post 103 receptions for 1,038 and nine touchdowns, the Myrtle Beach, SC native only tallied a 61-585-2 stat line across 27 games over the last two years.
Nevertheless, Cleveland could be the perfect place for Renfrow to rebound. After all, he's more than familiar with Watson after the duo spent two seasons together at Clemson. Renfrow had 987 yards and 11 TDs on 77 receptions during a stretch that saw the Tigers win the 2016 National Championship. Perhaps reuniting the pair will help them both get back to their old selves.
Considering how $21 million of his $32 million deal was guaranteed, I could see Renfrow being willing to take a cheap 'prove yourself' deal to join the Browns.