3 Manager Candidates the Guardians Must Target Next After Will Venable Declined
Will Venable, the Guardians' top managerial target, stays in Texas. Now, Cleveland must consider these three options as Francona's replacement.
By Tyler Maher
3. Phil Nevin
Phil Nevin is somewhat similar to Kapler in that he's a younger former ballplayer with a bit of managing experience. He'd be a riskier hire because he hasn't had much success yet, but that's hardly his fault.
The Los Angeles Angels were a disaster long before Nevin replaced Joe Maddon midway through the 2022 campaign, and they'll be a disaster long after he's gone. If Maddon -- a World Series-winner -- couldn't win with that brutal roster, how could Nevin?
Nevin did his best and was well-liked by the players, but ultimately he didn't have nearly enough talent to compete in a loaded AL West. With a more talented team in a weaker division, he could have more success with Cleveland.
The 52-year-old former All-Star is a California native and is laid back, similar to Francona. He's the kind of manager who lets the players play and doesn't get in their way, which can be beneficial for a young team that's still searching for its identity.
Nevin's record improved in 2023 compared to 2022, and he seemed more comfortable managing last year now that he's gained some experience. His relative lack of experience could be helpful on a team where both the players and manager would have something to prove.
