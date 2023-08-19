3 Midseason Mike Chernoff Decisions That Have Killed the 2023 Guardians
A look at three midseason decisions by GM Mike Chernoff that killed the Cleveland Guardians in 2023.
3. Not Improving the Offense
Having a reliable rotation is necessary to win baseball games, but so is the ability to put up runs. Much to Guardians fans' dismay, their team ranks near the bottom of the MLB when it comes to the following important offensive stats:
- Runs per game: 4.05, No. 27
- Home runs per game: 0.73, No. 30
- Walks per game: 2.87, No. 25
- OPS: .963, No. 26
Even if the pitching rotation was in perfect health, challenging for a playoff spot is near-impossible with an attack that uninspiring. It's a key reason why Cleveland has a losing record in one-run games (21-24, 46.7%).
At first, it seemed like Chernoff was gearing up to bring in some new bats around the trade deadline when underachievers Josh Bell and Amed Rosario were sent packing. The only issue is that the Guardians didn't acquire any MLB-ready bats along the way.
To understand how much the lack of moves hurt the Guardians' attack, their 46 runs are the fewest in the Majors since August 1. The finger can be pointed at certain players for underperforming, but Chernoff's lack of at least one rental bat is inexcusable.
If you're looking to bet on the Guardians for the rest of the season, there's no better place than Bet365. For new users who sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below, you just need to wager $1 to unlock your fully guaranteed $200 bonus. Just make sure you deposit at least $10 before placing that bet to qualify. This offer won't be around forever though, so sign up now to cash in!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER