3 More Players Browns Should Extend Before Week 1
2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is entering his fourth season in the NFL. Since stepping foot in the league, he's been an athletic and instinctive force in the middle of the field. He was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has been worth the high draft selection.
The 24-year-old has great closing speed in open space and has the ability to be effective in pass coverage. Over 33 starts in three seasons, the Notre Dame product has recorded 247 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and five sacks.
He goes into this season on the final year of his rookie deal so this would be an ideal time to extend him. JOK has displayed he's able to be a forceful presence and would be a wise investment to make for Cleveland.
3. Greg Newsome II, CB
The Browns have a tremendous cornerback trio in Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., and Greg Newsome II.
There were rumors this offseason that Cleveland was taking calls on Newsome II but they didn't pull the trigger.
They did pick up his fifth-year option so he's on the books for the 2025 campaign but they should look to lock him down beyond that. The Northwestern product can play both inside and outside with consistency.
He's reliable in both man and zone coverage while being a willing tackler. Across three seasons, Newsome II recorded 128 total tackles, 29 pass deflections, and two picks. Last season, he finished with a career-high 74.6 coverage grade per PFF.
Keeping members of this stifling defense together would be a smart choice for Cleveland.
More Browns news and rumors: