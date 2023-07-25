3 Most Important Browns Training Camp Battles to Watch
This Browns roster is the deepest we've seen in years, which really cranks up the heat on some key training camp competitions.
2. Wide Receiver Depth: Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Marquise Goodwin, Jakeem Grant, Anthony Schwartz
Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore aren't exactly battling right now. Yes, they all play roughly the same position, but they all play different roles and this offense will support three starting wide receivers. There are no real question marks there.
There's also a group of "training camp body" type wide receivers that don't figure to make much of an impact (if any) and are probably more likely to end up on the practice squad.
But in the middle of those, Cleveland has a serious logjam on the depth chart, and there's not much of a chance that all of these guys can make the final 53-man roster. So the competition here is not only to earn rotational playing time as the No. 4 wide receiver on the depth chart (the top prize for this group), but also to avoid being on the list of training camp cuts.
As a third-round draft pick, Cedric Tillman is obviously the most insulated from being cut, and David Bell probably isn't going anywhere as a 2022 third-round pick, either. But beyond them, nobody in this group is truly safe.
Grant and Schwartz are the most likely cut candidates (though on the off chance that Grant is back to his peak form after recovering from an Achilles tear, he might make the roster simply as a special teams weapon), but Goodwin's contract only carries $150K in guarantees, so he'll certainly have to earn his place on this roster.
It's a luxury to have as much wide receiver depth as the Browns do (especially with so many young options), and it also makes this one of the most exciting positions to watch in camp.
And the final battle we're highlighting deals with another offensive skill position.