3 Most Likely Donovan Mitchell Trade Destinations
If the Cleveland Cavaliers opt to move on from Donovan Mitchell, these are the three most likely landing spots for the superstar sharpshooter.
Donovan Mitchell was supposed to be the missing piece to take the Cleveland Cavaliers over the top when they traded for him last year. While a 51-campaign in 2022-23 was a good starting point, the Cavaliers haven't done well to follow up on that success this season as they currently sit 12-9 — good for eighth in the Eastern Conference.
With the Cavaliers not looking like title contenders and Mitchell refusing to commit to a long-term future in Cleveland, it isn't surprising that his name has been thrown around in trade rumors. The superstar shooter is signed through 2024-25 with a $37 million player option in 2025-26, per Spotrac.
While a trade isn't guaranteed this season, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the Cavs could get a bigger return for Mitchell if they opt to trade him sooner rather than later.
With that in mind, here are the three most likely trade destinations for Mitchell.
1. New York Knicks
If you've been following the Mitchell trade talk, you know that the New York Knicks are rumored to be the top destination. After all, the Knicks were reportedly in the mix to land him when he was still with the Utah Jazz, but a refusal to include Quentin Grimes in a deal saw New York fall out of the race.
With Mitchell potentially being moved, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Knicks getting back in the mix. Few destinations can match the clout that playing at Madison Square Garden brings and a move to New York would help bring him the nationwide attention that he deserves.
That's without mentioning how Mitchell was born and raised in New York, so being able to play in his hometown would be a dream come true.
Besides, the Cavaliers would love to replenish their draft capital after moving so much of it to acquire Mitchell. Fortunately, that's something the Knicks can help with. New York owns six first-round picks over the next two years, which includes four at the 2024 NBA Draft alone.
Even if the Cavs don't want all of those draft picks, they can flip them for another starter in a three-team trade if that's the case.
Considering how even ex-Jazz teammate Joe Ingles has a gut feeling that Mitchell is on his way to the Big Apple, I won't be shocked if Mitchell finds himself in a Knicks jersey in the near future.