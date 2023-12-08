3 Most Likely Donovan Mitchell Trade Destinations
If the Cleveland Cavaliers opt to move on from Donovan Mitchell, these are the three most likely landing spots for the superstar sharpshooter.
2. Brooklyn Nets
The Knicks aren't Mitchell's only path to playing in front of friends and family in New York.
The Brooklyn Nets are another team that's had interest in Mitchell dating back to his Jazz days. It wasn't a one-way street, though, as The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that the Nets were one of the guard's "preferred" destinations before he was moved to Cleveland.
Despite being the little brother of New York basketball, the Nets haven't been afraid to pursue stars in the past. Even though things didn't work out, their willingness to bring in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden proved that Brooklyn could be a serious landing spot for the NBA's best talents.
The Nets also need a superstar who can lead them to the next level. Yes, they have the likes of Mikal Bridges and Cameron Thomas, but the duo would likely thrive even more in secondary roles with Mitchell leading the charge.
Brooklyn doesn't have a ton of draft picks due to the Harden trade, but they do have roster-ready players who can help the Cavaliers remain competitive. Names like Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are ones that I could see involved in a potential deal due to their cap hits (approximately $33 million combined).
If they want to steal some thunder from their crosstown rivals, expect the Nets to remain in the mix.