3 Most Likely Donovan Mitchell Trade Destinations
If the Cleveland Cavaliers opt to move on from Donovan Mitchell, these are the three most likely landing spots for the superstar sharpshooter.
3. Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the NBA's best teams throughout the 2023-24 campaign. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have emerged as one of the league's top duos, but that hasn't stopped the Sixers from wanting a third star after trading away James Harden earlier this season.
Although Philadelphia could pursue someone like Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan, Mitchell is also another likely target. It was only at the start of November when HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that 76ers general manager Daryl Morey would "monitor" the situation surrounding the 27-year-old guard.
Embiid and Maxey need that third scoring threat alongside them and Mitchell would fit the role without an issue. The former Louisville product is averaging 28.1 points on .478/.381/.870 splits across 84 games since joining the Cavaliers in 2022.
For reference, only eight players are averaging more points during that stretch, proving just how much of a game-changer Mitchell can be.
As for a potential return, the 76ers own five first-round picks from now until 2028. I could see Philadelphia pairing a few of those with expiring contracts (Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, etc.) to help Cleveland remain somewhat competitive while improving its future assets, too.
The 76ers don't give Mitchell the hometown perks that the Knicks and Nets do, but they certainly give him a great chance at winning his first NBA Championship.
More Cleveland Cavaliers news and rumors: