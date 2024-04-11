3 Most Likely Jerome Ford Trade Destinations After Nck Chubb Contract Restructure
Jerome Ford could be on his way out of Cleveland after Nick Chubb and the Browns agreed to a new contract.
3. Arizona Cardinals
It's hard to identify a clear direction that the Arizona Cardinals are with their roster — especially on offense. It's a young unit, mostly, but without a ton of high-upside pieces. They've done exceedingly little to build around Kyler Murray, but Marvin Harrison Jr. (or Malik Nabers) will transform their passing game on draft day.
If they're serious about putting Murray in a position to succeed, however, James Conner and Emari Demercado can't be their one-two punch in the backfield.
Conner has produced fine numbers over the last three years, but they've been as volume-related as anything else. People who watch him play aren't nearly as high on him as fantasy football managers are. He doesn't need to be replaced or anything, but he needs to be paired with another explosive playmaker.
That's the perfect role for Ford. who ranked No. 5 among running backs who played 200-plus snaps in Pro Football Focus' "breakaway percentage," which measures how often a back ran for 15-plus yards. Ford's 32.0% is in stark contrast to Demercado's 23.6%.
The Cards are absolutely flush with draft capital, so they shouldn't be shy about spending some of that to add as many playmakers as possible around Murray.
