3 Most Likely Joe Flacco Free Agency Destinations
QB Joe Flacco is one of several free agents that the Cleveland Browns must address this offseason. Here are the veteran signal-caller's three most likely destinations in free agency.
2. New York Jets
What's old is new again, right?
It wouldn't surprise me if Flacco and the New York Jets had a reunion this offseason. The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year previously spent the 2020 to 2022 seasons with the franchise, going 1-8 across nine regular-season starts while throwing for 2,253 yards, 14 TDs, and six INTs.
So, why would the Jets want to run things back with Flacco?
For starters, there's no telling what Aaron Rodgers will look like come September. While no one is doubting the four-time NFL MVP's résumé, the fact remains that Rodgers is coming off a major Achilles tear and just turned 40 in December, meaning it's far from guaranteed that he'll look like his old self on the gridiron.
Even if Rodgers is fully healthy come September, the Jets could use an insurance policy just in case. Backup QB Zach Wilson was granted permission to seek a trade on Feb. 28 and assuming that he gets moved this offseason, New York doesn't have a quarterback beyond Rodgers on the depth chart at the moment. Given how the likes of Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian performed under center for the Jets, it's safe to say Flacco would be a major upgrade.
At the end of the day, Flacco already has experience with the Jets staff and players, and that familiarity could go a long way to leading him back to New York.