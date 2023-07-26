3 Most Likely Kareem Hunt Free Agent Destinations
Browns fans may be shocked that Kareem Hunt is still a free agent, but there are a few teams that could be calling for his services very soon.
By Tyler Maher
NFL training camps are opening across the league this week, but former Browns running back Kareem Hunt remains unsigned. Given that stagnant market for running backs this offseason, however, that isn't terribly surprising.
Someone will likely sign Hunt sooner or later, though. The former rushing leader is only 27 years old and played in every game last year, so he doesn't come with any injury or durability issues.
He may not be a lead back anymore, but he still profiles as a solid RB2 after racking up 678 scrimmage yards and 4 total touchdowns last year. In fact, his per-17 game averages through his entire time in Cleveland were 650 rushing yards, 338 receiving yards and 8 combined touchdowns.
He remainder underrated since he was playing second fiddle to Nick Chubb most of the time, but nobody is gonna scoff at that kind of production.
So where will Hunt end up? Here are three of his most likely free agent destinations.
Kareem Hunt Free Agent Destinations
1. New England Patriots
After missing out on DeAndre Hopkins, the Patriots are reportedly now in the market for a running back. They've been linked to Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette during the past week, suggesting that Bill Belichick is looking to add a veteran RB to his backfield.
Hunt would actually be a perfect fit for New England, which already has an RB1 in Rhamondre Stevenson. Hunt could slide into the RB2 role behind him and help keep Stevenson fresh. He could also be a good safety valve option for Mac Jones, who seems better suited for shorter passes after struggling on throws downfield last year.
With second-year players Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris currently backing up Stevenson, Belichick clearly wants a more proven RB to rotate with Stevenson. The Patriots' offense will need to be run-heavy without Hopkins, and Hunt would be a nice complement to Stevenson as he was to Chubb to Cleveland.
Next up, an NFC contender that Hunt could help push over the edge.