3 Most Likely Kareem Hunt Free Agent Destinations
Browns fans may be shocked that Kareem Hunt is still a free agent, but there are a few teams that could be calling for his services very soon.
By Tyler Maher
2. Dallas Cowboys
With Ezekiel Elliott out of the picture, the Cowboys could use an RB2 to pair with Tony Pollard. As good as Pollard is, last year was his first time topping 1,000 rushing yards and he's not really a true bell cow.
While Elliott was too expensive and didn't fit in the Dallas offense anymore as a traditional running back, Hunt's pass-catching ability would make him a more potent weapon for Dak Prescott out of the backfield.
Prescott may be tempted to look for shorter, safer throws this year after leading the NFL in interceptions last season, and potentially playing without Zach Martin (who is threatening to hold out without a new contract) in front of him would make things even worse.
In the three seasons Hunt and Baker Mayfield were both in Cleveland, Baker actually had a 93.0 passer rating in the 32 games he played with Hunt in the lineup, compared to just a 70.0 rating in 14 games that Hunt missed. We can't attribute that entire different to Hunt obviously, but it's clear that he has a serious impact on the passing game.
Jerry Jones loves stars, too, and Hunt is still a fairly big one, if it's been a quiet free agency for him so far. The former Pro Bowler is still well-known by fans across the league and would qualify as a splash.