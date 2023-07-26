3 Most Likely Kareem Hunt Free Agent Destinations
Browns fans may be shocked that Kareem Hunt is still a free agent, but there are a few teams that could be calling for his services very soon.
By Tyler Maher
3. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are entrusting their backfield to Alexander Mattison after releasing Cook, but are the really comfortable with that? Mattison has never started five games or rushed for more than 500 yards in a season, so he may not be up to the task.
Hunt would be a nice insurance policy for Minnesota and help take some of the pressure off Mattison. His presence would still enable Mattison to take on a larger workload while keeping him fresh and preventing him from taking on too much.
Mattison wasn't much of a factor in the passing game last year, either, finishing with just 15 catches on 18 targets for 91 yards. Hunt could take over that role and serve as an outlet for Kirk Cousins, who still sometimes panics under pressure. He would also allow Mattison to focus on running between the tackles rather than trying to do it all.
