3 Most Underpaid Cavaliers Heading Into the 2023 Season
The Cavs' time to compete is now, before they have to pay these guys and run into salary cap issues.
3. Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro doesn't have the splashy impact of Mobley or Allen, but that doesn't mean he's not a total bargain for Cleveland while making a little over $8 million.
Okoro is already a plus role player, and the need for his contributions will only grow with Cedi Osman gone this year. He's shown growth every season in the pros too. He's been a plus defender since his rookie season, but his growth as a scoring threat really rounds out the value he brings. Both his 3-point percentage and overall field goal percentage have climbed in each NBA season.
Last year he was No. 6 on the team in Win Shares at 4.2, sitting one spot behind Caris LeVert (4.4). LeVert, for comparison, is making $15.4 million in the upcoming season and is set to make $16.6 in 2024-25.
And Okoro won't even turn 23 years old until January, so it's safe to assume that he's going to continue developing on a great trajectory.
This contract would be team-friendly even if we get the same Okoro we saw last year, but if he takes another one of the jumps we've seen from him each previous year then he'll be a serious steal.
