3 Offensive Coordinators the Browns Should Target to Replace Alex Van Pelt
Cleveland Browns parted ways with OC Alex Van Pelt. Fortunately for them, there are plenty of intriguing options on the market.
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since the Cleveland Browns were completely dominated by the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card matchup, the writing was on the wall for several key coaches on Kevin Stefanski's staff. The expected happened on Wednesday as the Browns did a complete overhaul of their coaching staff, including firing their offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.
Cleveland Browns Are Looking For A New Offensive Coordinator
In addition to Van Pelt, the Browns also parted ways with RB coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.
This news was surprising to many around the league despite the playoff disappointment. Cleveland overachieved for all intents and purposes, finishing with an 11-6 record in a season they started five different quarterbacks. Credit needs to be given to the offensive coaches who managed to build a solid offense despite the team being completely injury-riddled all year.
However, Stefanski earned the right to pick his assistant coaches for the future, especially because he was the play-caller. Choosing the right coordinator and integrating Deshaun Watson into a new system makes sense.
So, who are some viable candidates for the offensive coordinator gig in Cleveland? Let's look at some options.
Shane Waldron, Seahawks OC
It's always a smart idea to look for options in the Sean McVay coaching tree. And Shane Waldron certainly represents McVay's approach to offense.
Having worked under McVay in Los Angeles for four seasons, Waldron was hired by the Seahawks to work under Pete Carroll. Russell Wilson was a big fan of the hiring at the time due to Waldron's experience running McVay's system.
Now that Carroll is out the door in Seattle, Waldron will be available. He is already on the long list of multiple teams' OC openings as he interviewed with the Chicago Bears earlier this week. But he would certainly be an intriguing option for Stefanski to consider.