3 Offensive Coordinators the Browns Should Target to Replace Alex Van Pelt
Cleveland Browns parted ways with OC Alex Van Pelt. Fortunately for them, there are plenty of intriguing options on the market.
By Cem Yolbulan
Eric Bieniemy, Commanders OC
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eric Bieniemy's tenure with the Washington Commanders didn't go according to plan, and he's become something of a controversial figure.
Despite being given full playcalling duties, he failed to replicate the success he had under Andy Reid in Kansas City. Commanders finished the season 4-13 and 21st in average yards per game offensively. He's also earned himself a reputation for being hard to work with. But we know that winning can fix anything.
He had pretty underwhelming talent to work with in Washington, and that organization has serious issues from top to bottom. That's not exactly a position that sets anyone up for success, and I wouldn't read too deeply into the numbers his offense posted in 2023.
Bieniemy will likely leave Washington as they hired a new general manager and fired Ron Rivera as their head coach. Bieniemy has previously demonstrated his ability to build explosive offenses as he helped unleash Patrick Mahomes during his time in KC.
He also previously worked with Stefanski in Minnesota, where he was the running backs coach. This familiarity with him could push Stefanski to bring Bieniemy on.