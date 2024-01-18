3 Offensive Coordinators the Browns Should Target to Replace Alex Van Pelt
Cleveland Browns parted ways with OC Alex Van Pelt. Fortunately for them, there are plenty of intriguing options on the market.
By Cem Yolbulan
Darrell Bevell, Dolphins QB coach
Another coach that Stefanski worked with during his thirteen years with the Vikings was Darrell Bevell. Bevell, who was the offensive coordinator in Minnesota between 2006 and 2010, went on to win a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013.
Over the last two seasons, he has been the passing game coordinator for the Miami Dolphins where he helped Tua Tagovailoa become an MVP and Comeback Player of the Year candidate. Dolphins had one of the most surprisingly dynamic offenses in the league as they were the second-highest-scoring team in the NFL.
It's hard to find a more experienced offensive-minded coach than Bevell. He has worked with Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, and Brett Favre previously and can bring that extensive experience to help build a winning offense with Deshaun Watson at the helm.
That kind of modern offensive approach would likely require the Browns to make some personnel moves (i.e. bring in more offensive talent around Watson), which is likely the direction we should be moving anyway. Nick Chubb is coming off a serious injury and is on the last year of his contract, and if Deshaun Watson is going to live up to his contract it's not going to be as part of a run-first offense.