3 Offensive Line Trades the Browns Must Pursue
What offensive line trades could the Cleveland Browns look into making?
3. Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
Everyone is looking at the Denver Broncos right now as a team that could very well be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. Why? Well, the Broncos are 1-4 and face the very real possibility of leaving Arrowhead on Thursday night with a 1-5 record before pretty much every other team has played their Week 6 games.
Garett Bolles is a player to watch if the Broncos do a bunch of selling, and for a variety of reasons.
The former first-round pick is likely a salary cap casualty for the Denver Broncos in 2024. At best, the Broncos would have to approach Bolles about restructuring his deal because Russell Wilson's contract with the team is about to kick in. Bolles has played pretty well so far this season at left tackle, but he has a cap hit of $20 million in 2024 and a base salary of $16 million.
Now, the Browns may not be willing to pay that either, but perhaps Bolles could be a long-term addition for the team at left tackle with Dawand Jones on the right side, or perhaps even kicking Jedrick Wills to the other side. Maybe Wills moves to the guard position, or maybe he takes some time on the sideline to get better for a bit.
Whatever the case, I think Bolles is an attractive trade piece because he raises the floor of a key position for the Browns, and gives you someone who isn't going to break the bank in terms of draft compensation. The Broncos would likely foot some of the bill for Bolles's remaining contract, so the Browns wouldn't be getting him for free by any means, but I think this could be a decent overall value for Cleveland to get a quality player.
It would be ironic as well, considering how close the Broncos and Browns came to a trade involving Joe Thomas back in 2015.
