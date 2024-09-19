3 Offseason Mistakes Already Costing the Browns
The pressure is undoubtedly on the Cleveland Browns to perform at a high level in 2024 given the fact that the team won 11 games last year and has one of the richest quarterbacks in NFL history on the roster.
The Browns have made substantial investments all over the roster, but that doesn't mean they have pulled all the right strings in the offseason. There may be some moves and decisions this team lives to regret or is already regretting here in the early portion of the season.
Where did the Browns go wrong in the 2024 offseason and where is it hurting them now and potentially down the line this season?
1. Not Drafting Another Running Back
The injury to Nick Chubb last year certainly gave the Cleveland Browns all the warning they would really need regarding the running back position going forward. Especially because Chubb's contract situation is reaching some finality in the near future, it would have made sense for the Browns to at least throw a draft pick at the running back position, even though the 2024 class wasn't exactly known for its strength and depth at that position.
Trey Benson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Jaylen Wright are just a few names of backs that were available when the Browns were on the clock on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft and are examples of a couple of players who maybe would have been worth the investment given Chubb's injury status.
Jerome Ford has done solid in Chubb's absence, but the addition of D'Onta Foreman hasn't paid real dividends yet (3.0 yards per carry) and the investment in Nyheim Hines was like buying yourself a Christmas gift in May. By the time you open it, are you even sure you're going to want it?