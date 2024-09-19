3 Offseason Mistakes Already Costing the Browns
2. Not Moving on From WR Elijah Moore
After the Cleveland Browns made a trade to acquire former Denver Broncos first-round pick Jerry Jeudy this offseason, the decision to continue on with Elijah Moore made sense only if it didn't come at the expense of targets for Jeudy.
The point of acquiring and paying Jeudy was to feature him in the offense, but through two games, Jeudy and Moore are tied at 14 targets apiece and Moore actually has one more reception (9) than Jeudy (8). Overall, we're still way too early into the season to be worried about that, but the target share in Cleveland doesn't need to be evenly distributed when one player is making a substantially better impact when targeted than the other.
Moore is averaging an egregiously low 5.9 yards per reception while Jeudy is up at 12.3, the best on the Browns right now. Jeudy is also the only Browns player with a receiving touchdown through the first two weeks of the season.
Then you factor in the fact that Moore has a couple of drops in the early goings of this season, and his efficiency per target is even more maddening. The Browns don't have to deplete their depth just for the sake of it, and they did make a decent investment in Moore via trade with the Jets last year. But it was clear to see in year one that Moore wasn't the same guy we saw early in his career with the Jets, even with a higher volume of targets.
The Browns will hope to get him going as the season rolls along, but he should not be dominating this much of the target share when he's not maximizing touches.