3 Offseason Mistakes Already Costing the Browns
3. Not Figuring Out Amari Cooper’s Situation Sooner
Not getting Amari Cooper's contract situation resolved sooner has come back to really bite the Browns...and Cooper.
Cooper was obviously outstanding last year for Cleveland, proving himself once again to be quarterback-proof. But is that the case anymore here in the 2024 season?
Cooper could have a bounce-back at any moment. Everyone realizes that he is one of the more prolific possession receivers in the league, but with 17 targets in the first two weeks of the season, Cooper has managed just five receptions for 27 yards and a whopping four dropped balls according to Pro Football Reference.
The issue with not getting Cooper's contract done in the offseason is the fact that you were already treading thin ice with Deshaun Watson barely practicing. The Browns made such a substantial investment in Watson, so why would they play hardball with the guy who has been their best weapon in the passing game over the past two seasons?
Why would you allow him to get upset and even say on his social media that he wouldn't have minded getting traded earlier this offseason?
It's just a really bad look for the Browns, and now it's a bad look for Cooper because he has not produced after making his contract situation very public over the course of the offseason. Cooper currently has a passer rating when targeted of 39.6.
In other words, throwing the ball to Cooper has been about as productive as punting on third down.
The Browns shouldn't have let things get messy this offseason. It's clearly affected Cooper, it's affected his chemistry with Watson (whatever that even was to begin with), and it could significantly impact the team's passing game going forward.
More Browns news and rumors: