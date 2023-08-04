3 Offseason Mistakes That Came Back to Haunt the Guardians
The Guardians were favorites to win the AL Central when the markets opened. Then we pulled these blunders.
3. Sticking With Myles Straw
We had a bit of a logjam in the outfield over the offseason, and it was inexcusable to stick with Myles Straw, especially at the expense of Nolan Jones.
Straw was terrific in the outfield in 2022, but that was a one-year sample as an elite fielder and not something to use as the core of long-term decisions, especially when that “breakout” came at 27 years old.
He was absolutely brutal at the dish last year too, so really that fielding was his only saving grace.
Well what do you know, he didn’t actually suddenly flip a switch in the middle of his career, and in 2023 he’s still been terrible at the plate and has also failed to contribute in the field.
So now we have a guy with a sub-.600 OPS (again) who isn't fielding well. Oh, and he's owed $18.7 million over the next three seasons combined.
Even in win-now mode, it didn't feel great relying on Straw, and now he's also blocking young outfield prospects from getting playing time. A real win-win.
