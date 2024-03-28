3 Offseason Moves That Could Backfire on Browns
The Cleveland Browns made a variety of offseason moves. Some are riskier than others.
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Replacing Anthony Walker Jr. With Jordan Hicks
The Cleveland Browns started free agency by losing a key figure in their defensive front. Anthony Walker, who has been a solid presence in the middle over the last three seasons signed with the Miami Dolphins. Sione Takitaki also signed with the New England Patriots, leaving a big void at linebacker.
Wanting to replace Walker is understandable as the veteran has been dealing with injuries for the past few seasons. He only played in 28 games in three seasons for the Browns.
However, a less risky replacement would have been preferred.
For as good as Jordan Hicks has been for the Cardinals and the Vikings over the past five seasons, he is turning 32 this summer. He had to undergo an emergency surgery on his leg last season, causing him to miss four games.
How much the Browns will be able to rely on him, considering the loss of depth in the position will be a big question mark.
Hicks is certainly a well-liked figure in the NFL and is considered a good team leader, similar to Walker, but one has to wonder whether a younger, higher upside free agent could have been signed instead.