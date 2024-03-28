3 Offseason Moves That Could Backfire on Browns
The Cleveland Browns made a variety of offseason moves. Some are riskier than others.
By Cem Yolbulan
1. Not Getting Younger in Key Positions
This one ties with the previous point. The Cleveland Browns' title window is now, so it's understandable that they opted for more experienced veterans. This carries its risks, however.
In the NFL, players on the wrong side of 30 can see rapid decline. Any minor injury can have a devastating impact on their athleticism or speed, causing them to become less effective in turn. The Browns, unfortunately, have too many players who could potentially not be in their prime anymore.
Shelby Harris is entering his age 33 season while Za'Darius Smith and Jordan Hicks are going to be 32. 2024-25 season is going to Amari Cooper and Dalvin Tomlinson's age 30 campaign. Nick Chubb is coming off a serious injury in his age 29 season.
The Browns are stacked, especially defensively. They had the best defensive line in the league last season. But they are also old in their strongest unit. They simply can't afford to take a step back on that end because Cleveland's offense is unlikely to be an elite unit next season.
The NFL Draft will certainly help to inject some youth and dynamism to the team, but the Browns lack a first-round pick. They have to find talent on the margins. Taking a flyer or two on high upside free agents instead of leaning further into experience would have been a smart decision.
