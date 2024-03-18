3 Players Browns Should Sign After First Week of Free Agency
Who should the Cleveland Browns go after next in NFL free agency?
The Cleveland Browns once again don't have a 1st-round draft selection in 2024 due to the Deshaun Watson trade, but this team has managed to make strides and is still one of the more well-constructed rosters in the entire league. We saw evidence of that last year when the Browns managed to win 11 games despite losing Nick Chubb early in the year and despite having a merry-go-round of quarterbacks.
The Browns have done a good job on the veteran trade/free agent market since acquiring Deshaun Watson, an absolute necessity considering their lack of NFL Draft capital in the early rounds. That has been no different so far in 2024 as Cleveland has been active in signing/trading for players as well as bringing back their own in-house free agents.
But even after a flurry of moves in the first week of NFL free agency, who could the Browns still look into signing that could help this team?
1. Mekhi Becton, OT
I love the idea of good teams taking shots on former first-round picks. If the price is right, the risk/reward factor is a luxury they can afford. The Browns took Jedrick Wills in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and now they might have a chance to add one of his classmates from that particular draft.
Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a man who is athletic, long, and strong. He hasn't been able to consistently stay healthy at the NFL level, which is why he remains unsigned at this point, but he could be intriguing competition for someone like Wills.
Wills has struggled to stay healthy or play consistently as well. The Browns don't exactly need to go out and use their top pick on the tackle position this offseason, but having a player like Mekhi Becton in the fold would give some nice competition to Wills and would give the team an intriguing long-term option if he can stay healthy.