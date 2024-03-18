3 Players Browns Should Sign After First Week of Free Agency
Who should the Cleveland Browns go after next in NFL free agency?
2. Connor McGovern, OL
You can never have too many good offensive linemen in today's NFL, and a player like Connor McGovern can give you some valuable experience at multiple positions.
At this stage of his career, it looks like McGovern is going to be a top backup option on the interior, and the Browns would do well to bring a guy like this into the fold. He's a former fifth-round pick out of Missouri (by the Denver Broncos) who has made 91 career starts up to this point playing the guard and center positions.
Having that kind of flexibility in terms of where he can play would be great for the Browns, who dealt with injuries last season all over the offensive line.
When you have a quarterback you're banking on staying healthy who has only played 12 games the last three years, you need all the help protecting him you can possibly get. And McGovern was drafted to play in Gary Kubiak's offense with Denver, so his fit with Kevin Stefanski would be seamless.