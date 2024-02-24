3 Players the Browns Must Target With the No. 54 Pick
Due to the Deshaun Watson trade, the Cleveland Browns' first pick at the 2024 NFL Draft is the No. 54 selection. Here are three players that they should target with that second-rounder in April.
2. DE Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
The Browns have one of the toughest defensive lines in the NFL, but the group is in danger of losing key members. Za'Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Jordan Elliott are all pending free agents and it's far from guaranteed that any members of the quartet will be re-signed.
That's why the Browns should considering drafting Brandon Dorlus in the second round.
Dorlus spent five seasons with the Oregon Ducks and it turns out he saved his best campaign for last. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive end racked up a career-high 5.5 sacks while adding 14 solo tackles and a fumble recovery across 14 games. He also tipped nine passes, which ranked third-best in the conference. He also won 10.5% of his pass-rush attempts, which is elite in Pro Football Focus' eyes.
Once the dust settled, the Fort Lauderdale, FL native was named first-team All-Pac-12 for the second time in three seasons.
After the Browns had PFF's No.1-graded pass rush in 2023, it's hard not to love imagining the beast that Dorlus could become in Cleveland.