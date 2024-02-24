3 Players the Browns Must Target With the No. 54 Pick
Due to the Deshaun Watson trade, the Cleveland Browns' first pick at the 2024 NFL Draft is the No. 54 selection. Here are three players that they should target with that second-rounder in April.
3. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
There's more than one wideout named 'Xavier' who the Browns should keep an eye on this year.
If improving the WR room is the top priority, taking a swing on Xavier Worthy is a no-brainer. The 20-year-old suited up in 14 games with the Texas Longhorns last season, tallying 1,014 yards and five TDs on 75 receptions. It was just another example of his consistent scoring ways, further proven by his 26 total TDs over the last three seasons.
Additionally, Worthy wasn't afraid to get involved in special teams situations. Not He led the NCAA in punt return yards (371) and ranked third in yards per return (16.9), even returning one of his attempts for a 74-yard TD against BYU at the end of October.
Worthy isn't the biggest wideout (6-foot-1, 160 pounds), but his speed more than makes up for his lack of size. Although he doesn't have an official 40-yard dash time just yet, NFL Draft Buzz projects him to run a time of 4.29 seconds. That type of speed would have a positive impact on Cleveland's passing game, giving Watson the perfect downfield threat to target.
After what he proved he could do in college, the Texas product is more than worthy of being selected by the Browns at No. 54.
