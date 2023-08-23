3 Players the Guardians Need to Save From the White Sox This Offseason
By Tyler Maher
The Chicago White Sox have been an absolute disaster this season, as they currently sit 28 games below .500 and 16 games out of first in the AL Central despite opening the year with a pretty talented roster. New manager Pedro Grifol was supposed to turn things around after the club went 81-81 last year, but instead things have somehow gotten even worse under his watch.
Following a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, team president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn were both dismissed, indicating just how bad things have gotten on the South Side.
The Sox are in complete disarray, and many players have already checked out in what is shaping up to be another lost season. That includes Eloy Jimenez, who gave a brutal postgame interview on Tuesday.
Many fans and analysts now expect Jimenez to be traded this offseason, and he probably won't be the only one. Chicago clearly needs to blow up the current roster and start over.
Accordingly, the Guardians should be ready to pounce this winter if several White Sox players become available. Here are three players Cleveland should try to save from the raging dumpster fire in Chicago.
3 Guardians Trade Targets
1. Eloy Jimenez
Obviously, Jimenez is the big one here. After his comments about Chicago's lack of leadership on Tuesday, it's hard to see him sticking around next year.
That's fine, because we could use a player like Jimenez in our lineup. His numbers have been a bit up and down during his career (largely due to injuries), but overall he's been a pretty good hitter, slashing .276/.326/.493 (120 OPS+) with 85 homers and 262 RBIs in 402 career games.
The former Silver Slugger winner may be a DH, but he's going to be 27 next season and is squarely in his prime. He also clearly needs a change of scenery but would be able to stay in the same division and is fairly comfortable at Progressive Field, where he has 4 home runs and a .736 OPS in 26 career games.
Jimenez is under team control through next season, and his contract comes with team options for 2025 and 2026 as well. All told, his salary for the next three seasons combined is $48.8 million, which is pretty reasonable for a hitter of his caliber.
The White Sox will probably look to move Jimenez at any cost this winter, which means they won't have a ton of leverage in trade negotiations, either. If we offer one of our young pitchers or some prospects, it's hard to imagine them saying no.