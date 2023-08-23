3 Players the Guardians Need to Save From the White Sox This Offseason
By Tyler Maher
3. Dylan Cease
There were rumors that Cease would be dealt at the trade deadline, but he ended up staying put. He's still under team control for two more years, so Chicago's asking price was sky-high.
Still, that doesn't mean the Guardians shouldn't go after him if the White Sox make him available again this offseason. If Cleveland is serious about contending next year, bringing in Cease to pair with Shane Bieber at the top of the rotation makes a ton of sense.
The Guardians also have young pitching to spare, which is likely what Chicago would be looking for in return.
Cease has taken a step back this year after finishing as AL Cy Young runner-up in 2022, but he's only 27 and could easily bounce back next year. He's also one of the most durable pitchers in the game and has only missed a handful of starts over the past four years, which makes him extra appealing to Cleveland after the team lost several starting pitchers (Bieber, Triston McKenzie) to injury this season.
Landing Cease would require a haul, but it could well be worth it.
