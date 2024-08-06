3 Players Who Have Gone Missing at Browns Training Camp
2. Tyler Huntley, quarterback
The Cleveland Browns are making sure they have the quarterback cupboard fully stocked this offseason after the injury debacle that was the 2023 season. The Browns shuffled through one quarterback after another last season, and while there are some familiar faces back in 2024, there are also a couple of newcomers.
Jameis Winston is a lock to be the backup to Deshaun Watson, but the Browns brought in Tyler Huntley to come in and compete for a roster spot and maybe even be an emergency option at some point on the practice squad. For right now, it sounds like second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson has come back from his own injury and has had a heck of a training camp so far.
Here's an observation from Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon Journal:
"Second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed off some substantial development in his second training camp with the Browns. Specifically, the 2023 fifth-round pick out of UCLA displayed an arm strength that wasn't necessarily there during his rookie season.
Not only that, but Thompson-Robinson also seemed to carry himself with more confidence than a year ago."
The confidence and arm strength really go hand-in-hand for a player like Thompson-Robinson. It's not nearly as easy for a quarterback to go out there on the practice field and cut it loose when you're doing more thinking than playing. Rookies can be out there just doing their best to keep their heads above water a lot of times, but Thompson-Robinson showed his mettle when he actually got a chance to play some games last season.
The Browns are obviously hoping this can be another developmental year for the former UCLA star but if he can show out in the preseason, he could start to draw some interest around the league.
And that could leave Tyler Huntley without a roster spot in Cleveland, at least temporarily until he's added back to the practice squad.