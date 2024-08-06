3 Players Who Have Gone Missing at Browns Training Camp
3. Devin Bush, Linebacker
There would be nothing sweeter for the Cleveland Browns than to bring in a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and watch him have success in Cleveland when Pittsburgh couldn't get the most out of him.
Devin Bush was the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and the Browns decided to scoop up the talented, athletic linebacker in free agency after he spent a year with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. While with the Seahawks, Bush played a backup role for the most part in 13 total games with three starts and 37 total tackles.
With 138 total snaps, Bush also ended up playing the most special teams he's played at the NFL level so far, and he could be in line for a similar role in Cleveland if he can't beat out Tony Fields II for the starting SAM linebacker spot.
The Browns will undoubtedly be giving the majority of their linebacker snaps to Jordan Hicks and star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but Bush could potentially revive his career if he can earn a bigger role in Cleveland this year. He has a chance to play on one of the best defenses in the league...if he can crack the rotation.
The issue right now is that we're just not hearing anything out of Browns camp about Bush whatsoever. That may change as we start getting into the preseason games, but for now, everyone is wondering when we're going to see the former first-round pick show out.
