3 Potential Busts the Browns Must Avoid With Top Draft Pick
Which prospects do the Browns need to avoid with their top draft pick?
3. Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
One player who consistently pops up in mock draft scenarios for the Cleveland Browns right now is Miami's Leonard Taylor, a former big-time recruit who had an up-and-down career in his time with the Hurricanes.
Right now, many simulators have Leonard Taylor as an obvious fit for the Browns there in round two because of the fact that he fits one of the team's biggest needs defensively. The Browns need help on the defensive line with all of Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris hitting NFL Free Agency. Even with those guys leaving, however, the Browns might consider alternatives in this slot.
Taylor's inconsistency isn't something the Browns really need to be dealing with right now. You expect second-year player Siaki Ika to end up having an impact this coming season, but even if the Browns do go with a defensive lineman here, there might be better options.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about Taylor in the lead-up to the Scouting Combine:
"If he doesn’t win early with the rush, he probably won’t get home, but there is potential improvement in that department. Taylor’s tape has too many ups and downs, and he will need to find much better consistency to reach his potential."- Lance Zierlein
With defensive line not being considered the strongest position group in this year's class, the Browns might be better off going a different direction at no. 54 overall.
