3 Potential Terry Francona Replacements for Guardians
If Tito retires, who will manage the team in 2024?
By Tyler Maher
After 11 seasons helming the Guardians, it seems that Terry Francona's time as the team's manager may be coming to an end.
During a recent interview, Francona hinted that he may retire after this season. He's scheduled for multiple hernia operations as well as a shoulder replacement this winter, and the 64-year-old has a history of health issues.
If this is the end of the road for Tito, we'll be sad to see him go. He's already the longest-tenured manager in team history and arguably the most successful, leading Cleveland to six playoff appearances and an AL pennant under his watch.
On the plus side, Francona's announcement gives the Guardians a head start to begin looking at managerial candidates for 2024.
Here are three potential replacements for Cleveland to consider if Francona decides to call it a career.
3 Terry Francona Replacements
1. Aaron Boone
With the Yankees currently sputtering below .500 and in last place in the AL East, Boone is widely expected to be out of a job this winter. He's failed to take the Yankees to the next level since replacing Joe Girardi in 2018, consistently falling short in the postseason.
New York is a tough place to play, though, and an even tougher place to manage. Boone has had plenty of success with the Yanks in one of the most difficult environments imaginable. By comparison, managing in Cleveland would be a piece of cake.
Boone is still fairly young for a manager at age 50, which means he wouldn't be too out of touch with the Guardians' young core. He also played in Cleveland for two years, so he has a connection to the city and the fanbase.
The former Yankee hero clearly needs a change of scenery and would probably do better in a more low-key atmosphere. New York's fans and media seem to have worn him down, but he's gained valuable experience from his time there (especially in the playoffs) that could translate to success here, especially if we ever need to get through the Yankees in the postseason.