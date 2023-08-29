3 Potential Terry Francona Replacements for Guardians
If Tito retires, who will manage the team in 2024?
By Tyler Maher
2. Alex Cora
Cora is already under contract with the Red Sox for 2024, but there are signs that his tenure in Boston could be ending soon. He's clearly frustrated with the direction of the team and the lack of help from the front office, resulting in recent outbursts on the field and to the media.
After five seasons in Boston, Cora seems ready for a change. He'd want to join a contender, though, and the Guardians have a chance to compete for years to come with their exciting young talent.
Cora's been lauded for his communication skills with his players and has helped motivate several of them to become better, namely Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo. That's exactly what this team needs after a disappointing 2023 if it wants to take the next step.
He's also known for his analytical approach to the game, which is crucial for any skipper to succeed in Cleveland. The Guardians are a small-market team with one of the lowest payrolls in the game, so they need a manager who can squeeze the most out of their roster with smart matchups and in-game decisions.
He also played for Cleveland briefly in 2005, so he has some experience with the organization as well.
If Cora quits or the Red Sox let him go, we need to snatch him up.