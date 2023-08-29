3 Potential Terry Francona Replacements for Guardians
If Tito retires, who will manage the team in 2024?
By Tyler Maher
3. Buck Showalter
There are talks that Showalter could be out in New York after this debacle of a season for the Mets, but it's hardly his fault that he was given a bloated roster full of aging, expensive players. The Guardians are young and hungry, which is more Showalter's vibe.
Showalter's on the older side (67), but he's had plenty of success managing young teams in the past during his time with the Diamondbacks and Orioles. He also has a knack for immediately turning things around wherever he goes, as evidenced by his four Manager of the Year awards.
Showalter is a postseason veteran, too, even if he's never won the big one. And after two separate stints in New York, he might be looking for a more relaxed atmosphere at this stage in his career. If things don't work out with the Mets, Cleveland could be a good landing spot for him.
If we want to replace Francona with a manager who's similar to him, than Showalter is a good option.
