3 Prospects the Guardians Need to Call Up for the Remainder of the Season
The Guardians must give these prospects a look before the 2023 MLB season ends.
3. Jhonkensy Noel, OF/IF
Another interesting name that the Guardians should call up is the 22-year-old Jhonkensy Noel. He's a prospect that fans have kept an eye on after joining the organization as an international free agent when he was just 16.
One thing that Noel brings to the table is power. Since the beginning of the 2021 campaign, the Dominican slugger has cranked 71 taters across 315 minor-league games, including a career-high 32 round-trippers in 2022.
Although he hasn't replicated last year's success, his 20 HR in 111 games this season are still solid. The Guardians could also use his bat due to their averaging just 0.71 HR per game — the worst average in the majors.
He's also versatile and can fill in wherever needed, having played 162 innings each at first base, third base, left field, and right field this season.
Of course, Noel isn't perfect by any means, striking out a lot (116 Ks in 413 at-bats) while being known to disappear for stretches. At the same time, the potential is there to be a difference-maker for Cleveland, and the Guardians won't know what they have until they give him a real opportunity.
With the remaining schedule being relatively meaningless, now is the perfect time to give Noel a shot.
