3 Prospects the Browns Should Trade Up for in NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns don't have immediate needs ahead of the draft but they should still consider trading up for these prospects.
By Cem Yolbulan
Darius Robinson, DE
On paper, the Browns don't need more edge rushers. In reality, every team needs more of them regardless of the quantity and quality of their options. The Browns currently have Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith lining up on the opposite side of each other, but they are not always going to be there.
Smith already showed some signs of decline last season and he is entering his age 32 season. Plus, the Browns like to deploy three defensive ends alongside Dalvin Tomlinson at times. This means that they could use as many elite defensive ends as they can get their hands on.
Cleveland is already developing the likes of Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire with the hopes of those recent draft picks eventually taking over starting roles. However, neither of them has the star upside that Darius Robinson of Missouri has.
Robinson is quite possibly the most versatile defensive lineman in the draft class with the ability to lineup anywhere. He dislodges opponents with ease with incredible power and strength. At 6'5 and 285 pounds, he has the physical frame to be a high-level defensive option. He lacks the speed and quickness of the best of the best but for defenses who value flexibility and versatility, he is an intriguing option.
The Missouri standout is currently the sixth edge defender on the PFF big board and is mocked as the 44th overall pick. That means that he could still be there when it's Cleveland's turn to pick but he might be worth moving up for as well.