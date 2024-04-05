3 Prospects the Browns Should Trade Up for in NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns don't have immediate needs ahead of the draft but they should still consider trading up for these prospects.
By Cem Yolbulan
Xavier Worthy, WR
The Browns could also choose to focus on the offensive side of the ball instead. Amari Cooper and David Njoku will continue to be the primary weapons for Deshaun Watson in 2024. Cleveland expects a breakout season from Elijah Moore and a significant improvement from Jerry Jeudy. With Nick Chubb's return from injury, the Browns are hoping for a more dynamic offense next season.
However, there are still some concerns about the receiver corps. Jeudy isn't really an established wide receiver and Moore struggled to find the end zone last season. Cedric Tillman and David Bell are young and have potential but neither of them showed enough to fully earn the trust of top brass to be WR3s going forward.
Another high-end addition to this pass-catcher group in the draft could lift this offense to the next level. And Xavier Worthy of Texas is the ultimate high-upside play in this year's class.
One of the fastest players we have ever seen coming into the NFL, Worthy brought all eyes on himself when he broke the 40-yard dash record with 4.21 seconds.
Worthy would immediately become the primary deep threat in any offense. He is an absolute nightmare to defend as he will beat you immediately if you give him any breathing room. That level of fluidity, athleticism, and explosiveness is very difficult to come by.
He will certainly need to refine his game and get stronger as he is on the skinny side for any position. But, he has shown solid improvement throughout his collegiate career, finishing 2023 with 75 catches, 1,014 yards, and five touchdowns. He is not going to be much of a red-zone target due to his frame but he would certainly add a valuable dimension to the Browns offense.
Regardless of who the Browns draft, they will have a mountain to climb to get back to the playoffs next season. On FanDuel Sportsbook, they are given less of a chance to win the AFC North (+550) than the Ravens and the Bengals.
