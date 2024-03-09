3 Punters the Browns Can Target to Replace Corey Bojorquez in Free Agency
Bojorquez becomes an unrestricted free agent on Monday, and the Browns may not have the cap space to keep their elite punter.
2. Tommy Townsend
The Kansas City Chiefs signing Matt Araiza signals the end of Tommy Townsend's time in KC. This comes as a bit of a shock because the two-time Super Bowl champ is just one year removed from having been a first-team All-Pro in 2022.
The concern is likely that his down year in 2023 was a lot more in line with what he had shown in both 2020 and 2021. The Chiefs seem to believe the 2022 season was a fluke.
But Townsend's experience punting with an elite offense makes him a great fit if Cleveland genuinely believes they'll be contenders this season. With strong defense and an offense that can (hopefully) sustain drives, the Browns won't be relying on booming punts from deep in their own end. They'll want someone who works directional kicks to the sidelines at a high rate.
Only 32.4% of Townsend's punts were returned in 2023 ‚ the fourth-lowest rate for anyone who kicker more than one punt on the season. He ranked top-10 in hang time and forced 24 fair catches.
This down year will probably make him more affordable than Bojorquez, and the upside of Townsend returning to his All-Pro form from 2022 could make him an intriguing option on a multi-year contract.
Plus, Super Bowl rings have to count for something — even at punter — right? (Okay, maybe not.)