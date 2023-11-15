3 Veteran QBs Browns Need to Sign After Deshaun Watson Injury
With Deshaun Watson's 2023 campaign officially over, the Browns should turn to these three veteran QBs to help salvage their season.
2. Nick Foles
Speaking of former Super Bowl MVPs, Nick Foles is another intriguing available name.
Drafted 88th overall in 2012, Foles has earned a reputation for being someone who steps up when needed. After all, he only had the opportunity to help the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII due to Carson Wentz tearing his ACL during Week 14 of the 2017 season.
While Foles didn't look great with the Indianapolis Colts last season (0 TDs, 4 INTs in 2 starts), I'd hardly say that was his fault. The Colts had one of the league's worst offenses in 2022, highlighted by the fact that neither Matt Ryan nor Sam Ehlinger played well with the team, either.
Behind our offensive line, I'm sure Foles could have some success. He plays a relatively mistake-free brand of football, completing 62.4% of his career passing attempts while throwing more touchdowns than interceptions in every campaign except last year.
Even if Foles is no longer in Pro Bowl form, it's nearly impossible to argue that Walker and DTR are better options.