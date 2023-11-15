3 Veteran QBs Browns Need to Sign After Deshaun Watson Injury
With Deshaun Watson's 2023 campaign officially over, the Browns should turn to these three veteran QBs to help salvage their season.
3. Colt McCoy
What about a reunion with a familiar face?
Colt McCoy began his NFL career when the Browns drafted him 85th overall back in 2010. He spent three seasons in Cleveland, passing for 4,388 yards, 21 TDs, and 20 INTs before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick in April 2013.
Since being shipped out, McCoy has bounced around the league as one of the most trusted backup QBs. He's earned a ton of praise from his past coaches for being able to step up when injuries arise, making him an ideal candidate to do so again with the Browns.
Even in the back half of his career, McCoy is still a serviceable game manager. He's made 8 starts over the last three seasons, playing to a 68.7% completion rate and 84.5 passer rating while throwing 5 touchdown passes and as many interceptions. Hell, it was only two years ago when he had a 101.4 passer rating in 3 starts with the Arizona Cardinals.
At the end of the day, McCoy can't be any worse than Cleveland's internal options. Besides, with little playing time left in his career, it'd be a good gesture to let the 37-year-old start for the Browns again after unceremoniously dumping him for Brandon Weeden 11 years ago.
