3 Questions the Browns Still Need to Answer in Week 2
The Browns need to answer these three burning questions on Monday night.
2. Was Last Week's Defensive Performance a Fluke?
The Browns' defense received a lot of praise during the offseason. Not only did the unit live up to the hype in Week 1, but it completely shut down one of the top offenses from last season.
After averaging the eighth-most points and seventh-most offensive yards in 2022, the Bengals were held to just 3 points on 142 total yards against the Browns. Cleveland held Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow to 82 passing yards on a 45.2% completion rate while only allowing the visitors to convert on two of 15 third-down opportunities.
It was a performance to remember, but it's also important to be realistic. As good as our defense looked, we can't expect a showing like that every week.
Still, a strong Week 2 outing would go a long way to prove that it was a dominant performance from the Browns and not just the Bengals choking. The good news is that the Steelers looked terrible in their season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Of Pittsburgh's 11 drives in Week 1, we saw 6 punts, 2 turnovers on downs and a pair of interceptions.
In other words, the upcoming MNF showdown is Cleveland's to lose.
After giving the Bengals' attack zero breathing room last week, the Browns must prove they're for real by doing the same to the Steelers.