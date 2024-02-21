3 Realistic Browns Trade Targets This Offseason
What are some realistic trades the Cleveland Browns could look into this offseason?
2. Trade for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton
It's possible we could see a number of potential trade candidates coming from the Denver Broncos this offseason.
We mentioned Garett Bolles already, but what about wide receiver Courtland Sutton?
The idea of pairing Sutton, a tremendous vertical threat in the passing game, along with the consistency on every down from Amari Cooper, is extremely appealing.
The Browns know that Cooper can be a go-to threat for them, but Sutton has the type of ability in downfield contested catch situations as well as in the red zone to really take a lot of pressure off of Cooper. Defenses would have a hard time defending the combination of Cooper, Sutton, and tight end David Njoku, who would likely dominate the target share for the Browns' passing game.
Sutton scored 10 touchdowns this past season, the most in any single season of his NFL career, and he had a QB rating of 120.2 when targeted. In other words, when the ball went Courtland Sutton's way, he cooked.
The asking price from Denver's side has been understandably high regarding Sutton the last couple of years. He has two years left on his deal, and given the fact that he's 28, coming off of a great season, and with multiple years of team control, he could cost the Browns a top-100 pick. But that might be well worth it.