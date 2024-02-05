3 Realistic Cavaliers Trade Targets at the Deadline
If the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to make a deep run this postseason, it's in their best interested to focus on these three realistic trade targets ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline
2. De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks
If Finney-Smith isn't the 3-and-D wing that the Cavaliers are looking for, there's always De'Andre Hunter.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported last month that the Atlanta Hawks' sharpshooter was someone potentially on the Cavaliers' radar. In a campaign plagued by injuries, Hunter is still averaging 14.2 PTS/3.8 REB/1.3 AST while shooting 45.8% from the floor and 39.7% from distance. His 1.8 threes made per game are also the most of his five-year career.
The biggest roadblock in a potential deal is likely Hunter's salary. He's in the first year of a four-year, $90 million contract and carries a $20 million cap hit this season, which only increases with each passing year. LeVert's salary would likely be necessary for a potential deal, which is fine considering how Hunter is the more accurate shooter of the two.
If the Cavaliers think that Hunter can help with their playoff hopes and is worth rostering for the next four seasons, a potential deal isn't unfathomable.