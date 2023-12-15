3 Realistic Trade Targets the Cavaliers Must Consider When NBA Trade Season Opens
By Joe Summers
2. OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
Anunoby is the Dr. Pepper to Finney-Smith's Mr. Pibb. He's the best wing defender available at the moment and has great shooting splits, making just under 40% of his three-pointers on nearly seven attempts per game.
The 26-year-old averages over a steal per game and could be the final building block around the Cavs' young cornerstones. Finney-Smith is 30, so Anunoby fits the developing timeline a bit better.
Toronto is reportedly shopping both Anunoby and Pascal Siakam to jumpstart a rebuild. If the Cavs parted ways with draft picks and someone like LaVert, they may be able to get a deal done.
It's easy to imagine Anunoby soaring in transition alongside Mitchell. Cleveland would instantly have one of the more athletic cores in the league, and I'd be ready to move quite a bit to acquire him.
He's got a player option next year before becoming an unrestricted free agent, so the Cavs would only make a move if they envision signing Anunoby to an extension.
A player like Anunoby that fits so well is certainly worth at least a phone call.